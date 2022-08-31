MARLENE KAY WHITE, 70, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born March 20, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Levi and Goldie Birch Bowyer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William White, son Nicky Hill, twin sister Darlene Morris; brother Charles Bowyer and sister Faye Johnson, grandson-in-law Michael See. She is survived by her daughter Tina Schrock (Terry); one son Jeff White (Terri); siblings Marilyn Kirby, Doris Chaney, Phyllis Clagg, and Randy Bowyer (Pam); grandchildren Emily Thevenin, Jaelyn Schrock, Kaylee Hill, Zoey Hill, Matthew Horn, Shaelynn Horn and Carter Schrock. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Freewill Baptist Church by Pastor Jimmy Perry. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

