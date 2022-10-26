MARSHA ANN WILSON, 72, formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully October 24, 2022. She was a legal secretary, wife, homemaker and wonderful mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Frances Logue Rollins; sister, Jackie Schaffer; and brothers, Brad and Rodney Rollins. She is survived by two brothers, Greg (Susie) and Mike Rollins; her husband, Carl Wilson; children: Ben Nowalk (Heather), Sam Nowalk (Shayna), Tessa Wilson, Jeremy Wilson (Aubrey); and grandchildren: Riley, Audrey, Garrett, Chase, Bryson, Kellis, Gaige, Adley, Nyla and Skyy. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews, who absolutely loved and adored her. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park in Milton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
