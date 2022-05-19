Marsha Diane Childers

Marsha Diane Childers

59, of Milton, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at home. She is the daughter of Everett Childers and the late Faye Boggs Childers. She has been impaired through life by a stroke but is now free from the problem. She is survived by her father Everett Childers. Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Mark Finley officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.

