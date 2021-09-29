MARSHA SUE RIGGS, 76, of Kenova, W.Va., was united with her Savior, Sunday, September 26, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Byard and Pastor Matthew Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Marsha was born December 9, 1944, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Andrew Wayne and Reba Ball Riggs. She was a graduate of C-K High School and was retired from the Tri-State Airport. Marsha was a member of 20th Street Baptist Church of Kenova where she was a faithful choir member. She loved spending time with family, hosting holiday gatherings and was a long-time volunteer for the Good Samaritan Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Wilda Milam and Elaine Craycraft; a brother-in-law, Dale Craycraft; and a great-niece, Sarah Armstrong. Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law, Bernard Riggs (Nancy); a brother-in-law, Willie Milam; one niece, Lora Billups; three nephews, David Riggs (Tami), Steve Milam (Melissa) and Joe Milam (Beth); four great-nephews, Gabe Milam, Zach Milam, Cameron Armstrong and Andrew Riggs; three great-nieces, Emily Billups, Jenna Billups and Kathryn Riggs; one aunt, Katie McCallister; one uncle, Carlos Ball (Mary); and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut Street, Kenova, WV 25530, in Marsha’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Starbucks, Qdoba, Papa John’s coming to Stadium Center in Huntington
- Ugly scene mars exciting game in Boone
- Prichard Building project gets $3 million grant; construction expected to begin in January
- List would help buy remaining properties for Chesapeake Bypass
- Despite self-defense claim, Huntington double homicide case moves forward
- Two sentenced to prison in federal drug cases
- JENNIFER MARIE MERRYWEATHER-DEAN
- Rocky Tops Pizza adds local business to Barboursville
- Ashland couple indicted on tax fraud charges in federal court
- Federal lawsuits filed against Putnam drug unit allege unlawful searches, seizures
Collections
- Photos: 'Moana Jr.' at Huntington High School
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. South Charleston, football
- Photos: Funktafest 5
- Photos: 3rd Avenue Art Gallery
- Photos: Appalachian State tops Marshall, 31-30
- Photos: Race for Rembert rubber duck race
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: FoxFire Music & Arts Festival, Friday
- Photos: Marshall conducts President's Media Quoits Tournament
- Photos: Kids receive food boxes at Huntington YMCA