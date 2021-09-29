MARSHA SUE RIGGS, 76, of Kenova, W.Va., was united with her Savior, Sunday, September 26, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Byard and Pastor Matthew Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Marsha was born December 9, 1944, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Andrew Wayne and Reba Ball Riggs. She was a graduate of C-K High School and was retired from the Tri-State Airport. Marsha was a member of 20th Street Baptist Church of Kenova where she was a faithful choir member. She loved spending time with family, hosting holiday gatherings and was a long-time volunteer for the Good Samaritan Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Wilda Milam and Elaine Craycraft; a brother-in-law, Dale Craycraft; and a great-niece, Sarah Armstrong. Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law, Bernard Riggs (Nancy); a brother-in-law, Willie Milam; one niece, Lora Billups; three nephews, David Riggs (Tami), Steve Milam (Melissa) and Joe Milam (Beth); four great-nephews, Gabe Milam, Zach Milam, Cameron Armstrong and Andrew Riggs; three great-nieces, Emily Billups, Jenna Billups and Kathryn Riggs; one aunt, Katie McCallister; one uncle, Carlos Ball (Mary); and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut Street, Kenova, WV 25530, in Marsha’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

