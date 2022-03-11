MARSHALL DAVID HEADLEY, 56, of Ranger, W.Va., born December 25, 1965, passed away March 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Burnis Holstein Headley; father-in-law, James Neace; brothers-in-law, Curtis Roy Crum and Herbert Dennie Wiley; and nephew, Scott McCann. Marshall was a loving man and hard worker. He loved his family, friends and animals. If Marshall liked you, you had a friend for life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the woods. Expression of his life was told by the people who spoke of the work he did in their homes and always being there when someone needed a helping hand. Marshall is survived by his wife, Melissa Neace Headley; stepchildren, Summer Storm Clark, Robert James Clark, Greg Parsons, Lloyd Parsons, Lori Parsons, Michelle Parsons and Teresa Neace; sisters, Lucretia Crum, Janet Wiley and Stella McCann; grandson, Justin Neace; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rick Clay and Freddie Sias. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Boone Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Stella Lambert Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the funeral home. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

