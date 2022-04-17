MARSHALL EDWARD “BIG C” CRAWFORD, 66, of Huntington, went to be home with the Lord unexpectedly on April 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born June 19, 1956, to the late Florence Crawford of Huntington. In addition, he is also preceded in death by one brother, one sister, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Marshall was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church for ten years and was also a member of the Deacon Ministry. He leaves to mourn his loving wife of ten years, Doris Mayo Crawford; one son, Larail Crawford (Markisha) of California; three stepchildren, Renee Mayo, Shea Mayo and Markus Mayo of Huntington; four foster children, Vashun Jeter, Jelonte Green, Nytiara Green and Shaniya Bullard, all of Huntington; three grandchildren, Jalen, Augase’ and Ryan, also of California; three sisters, Lawanna Crawford, Kathern Crawford White and Wanda Crawford Thomson, all of Columbus, Ohio; and two brothers, Robert Crunch Crawford of Huntington and Floyd Lawson of Washington, D.C. A Home-Going service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Eight Avenue, Huntington, with Rev. Dr. Franklin Murphy Sr. officiating. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will immediately follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion and Honor Guard. Family is to meet at 11:30 a.m. at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home, 924 20th St., Huntington, for a procession leading to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com or DorisMayo24@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward funeral expenses to Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, 924 20th St., Huntington.

