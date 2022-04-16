MARSHALL EDWARD CRAWFORD, 66, of Huntington, husband of Doris Mayo Crawford, died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the US Navy. Homegoing service will be 1 p.m. April 21 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences to www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com or to DorisMayo24@gmail.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you