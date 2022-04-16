MARSHALL EDWARD CRAWFORD, 66, of Huntington, husband of Doris Mayo Crawford, died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the US Navy. Homegoing service will be 1 p.m. April 21 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences to www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com or to DorisMayo24@gmail.com.
