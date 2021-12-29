MARSHALL GENE BONECUTTER, 87, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the House of Praise and Worship Church in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in McWhorter Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.

