MARTHA ANN “SIS” DILLON, age 72, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord at her home on January 22, 2022. She was born September 13, 1949, in Echo, W.Va., to the late Luther and Stella Ferguson Wallace. She was preceded in death by a sister, Dianne Wallace Hall, and her in-laws, William Riley and Wilda Dillon. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister and aunt, as well as a gifted homemaker. She was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church, where she loved her church family. Surviving Martha is her husband, Henry Dillon, of 49 years. Martha also has two daughters, Courtney Dillon and Amanda (Justin) Porter, and her beloved grandchildren, Khloe, Brooke and Jackson Porter. Also surviving her was an adopted son and nephew, Jim (Lisa) Taylor. Other loving family members include her sister, Ruby (Harvey) Maynard; her brother, Ray Wallace; her nephew, Jeff (Mandi) Maynard, and their daughter, Emma; her niece, Beth (Chris) Allen, and their children, Cole, Ethan and Mollie; her niece, Jennifer (Rick) Sowards, and her daughters, Rebecca, Kylie and Elizabeth; and her brother-in-law, Shane Hall. Martha was a beloved sister-in-law to Henry’s nine brothers and six sisters, and a special aunt to their many children and grandchildren. She also leaves behind a very special aunt, Shirley Taylor, as well as a host of family and friends. Martha was cherished by all she met and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, January 28, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Roger Maynard, Tommy Damron and James Richardson. Burial will follow in Dan Wallace Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the Huntington City Mission, 624 10th Street, Huntington, WV 25701.

