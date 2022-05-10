MARTHA ANN WHITT, 84, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Martha was born September 11, 1937, in Timmonsville, S.C., a daughter of the late William and Edith Ford Vause. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Rogers; granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Adkins; and three brothers, Calvin, Danny and George Vause. Survivors include her beloved husband, Raymond Whitt; four daughters, Pamela Tedder (Robert), Renee Price, Rosetta Atkins (Tom) and Pam Cobb; one son, Johnny Whitt; two sisters, Avis Jean Richburg and Sharon Weatherford; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

