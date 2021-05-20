MARTHA “BARTY” FERGUSON, 64, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington after a two-year battle with Mesothelioma. Barty was born in Saginaw, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elsie Mattingly, and her younger sister, Patricia Mattingly. Barty is survived by her husband of 42 years, Greg Ferguson. She is also survived by her three sons and daughters-in-laws, Ben and Morgan Ferguson of Lexington, Ky., Brad and Kelli Ferguson of Huntington, and Dr. Brian and Brittany Ferguson of Proctorville, Ohio. Barty is also survived by seven beautiful grandchildren, Kyler, Asher, Decker and Elsie Wren Ferguson of Huntington, and Lyric, Vada and Jagger Ferguson of Proctorville. Surviving Barty also are her siblings, Marsha Mattingly and Michael Poe, Mary Ann Schwartz, Bill and Cissie Mattingly, and Mike Mattingly. Barty was talented in so many ways. Her creativity brought life to others. From sewing, quilting and embroidery to photography, scrapbooking and bow making, you always knew it was a Barty masterpiece. She made everything seem easy and always encouraged those around her they could do it, too. Not only did she create her pieces from scratch, she put hard work, lots of time and pure love into each one she made. There are lots of “Barty Things” in several people’s homes that will carry her legacy for years to come. Barty was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and wife; she will be missed by her family. In lieu of flowers, Barty wished for donations to the Fairland East Playground Fund, a 501(c )(3) nonprofit organization. Memorial gifts may be sent in her memory to Fairland East Playground Fund, 9604 County Road 107 unit 32, Proctorville, OH 45669, or fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com. A Celebration of Barty’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
