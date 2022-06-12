Martha Evelyn Day
MARTHA EVELYN DAY, 90, of Barboursville, passed away June 10, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 31, 1932, in Ranger, W.Va., a daughter of the late Edward and Hattie Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Paul Day, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sons, David Day and Harry Day, both of Barboursville; one brother, Jim Dean; six grandchildren: Chase Day (Marlisa), Shawn Day, Candace Johnson, Jessica Jarrell (Will), Chrisi Gromis (Tim), and James Ellis; several great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Joyce Adkins, sister. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. All services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

