MARTHA JEAN HYSELL, having lived a long and full life, departed this life and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 7:20 p.m. She was 96-years-old, born on May 24, 1925, to William Luther Casey and Blena Stump Casey of Coleman, Kentucky. She was a hard worker and put her children first. She is preceded in death by Clarence Hysell, her husband of 60 years; one son, John Joseph Hysell, and 19 siblings. Martha is survived by three brothers, Alex Casey and Charles Casey, both of Red Bluff, Calif., and Luther Casey of Ansley, Nebraska; six children, Clarence (Jewell) Hysell, Patricia (Jerry) Keeney, both of South Point, Ohio, Donald (Debbie) Hysell and Michael (Cathy) Hysell of Chesapeake, Ohio, Wanda Hysell of South Point, Ohio, and Clara Nicholas of Crown City, Ohio; 22 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and 47 great- great-grandchildren; and a very special caregiver, Kathy Delgado. Mom was a member of Christ Temple Church and a Choir Member. She was a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio during World War II. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. by Pastor Keith Watters on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

