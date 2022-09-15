MARTHA LOUISE NICHOLAS EDWARDS of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at home on September 1, 2022, at the age of 91 years. She was born on August 9, 1931, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Earl Joseph and Sarah Jane Robinson Nicholas. She is the widow of Freddie M. Edwards and was preceded in death by six siblings. Surviving are one brother, John Henry Nicholas; five children, Donata L. Edwards, Esq., Nowell "Bill" Edwards, Sara Lynn Edwards, Kimberly Edwards Hall M.D. (Carl), and Joseph "Jay" Edwards (Claudia); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be on September 16, 2022, beginning at noon. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 801 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. Officiating is the Interim Pastor Anthony Stradwick, Reverend Roy E. Terry, and the former Pastor Doctor Joseph N. Evans will give the Eulogy. In lieu of flowers make donations to the Alzheimer and Dementia Foundation of your choice. Please observe the CDC standards for social distancing and wear a mask. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory of Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
