MARTY GLENN MERRITT, 66, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was born February 27, 1957, in Barnesville, Ohio, a son of the late Bruce Merritt and Dorothy McComas. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom as well as numerous operations around the world. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ruth Jeffrey Merritt; one daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Sean McPherson of Branchland; one son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Andrea Merritt of Barboursville; two sisters and brother-in-law, Polly and Bill Givens of Huntington and Cathy Merritt of Huntington; one granddaughter, Anjalina "Toni Lynn" Merritt; and two grandsons, Maddock and Corbin Merritt. Honoring Marty's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
