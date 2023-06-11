Marty Glenn Merritt
SYSTEM

MARTY GLENN MERRITT, 66, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was born February 27, 1957, in Barnesville, Ohio, a son of the late Bruce Merritt and Dorothy McComas. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom as well as numerous operations around the world. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ruth Jeffrey Merritt; one daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Sean McPherson of Branchland; one son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Andrea Merritt of Barboursville; two sisters and brother-in-law, Polly and Bill Givens of Huntington and Cathy Merritt of Huntington; one granddaughter, Anjalina "Toni Lynn" Merritt; and two grandsons, Maddock and Corbin Merritt. Honoring Marty's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you