Marvin Allen Jr. Collins

MARVIN ALLEN COLLINS JR., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was 15-years old. He was born February 18, 2008, in Huntington, W.Va., and was an 8th grade student at Wayne Middle School. Marvin was well-known for both picking his guitar and his likeable personality. He enjoyed playing cards and video games, but above all, loved hanging out with his dad. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Helen Walters Collins; and maternal grandmother Rita Carter.
Marvin is survived by his father, Marvin "Joe" (Linda) Collins of Lavalette, W.Va.; his mother Kimberly Carter of Wayne, W.Va.; brother Joseph (Emily) Collins; nephews Lucas Collins and Joseph Collins Jr., all of Crum, W.Va.; half-sister Tiffanie Boyes of Ohio; stepbrother Chase Adkins; stepsister Audrey Adkins, both of Lavalette; maternal grandfather Jake Messer of Wayne; as well as a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
The family would like to extend the deepest gratitude for the prayers and support during this difficult time.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Private burial will follow.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DOTTIE LOU WORKMAN, 76 of Huntington passed away March 27, 2023. She was born March 12, 1947…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.