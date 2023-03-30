Marvin Allen Jr. Collins
MARVIN ALLEN COLLINS JR., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was 15-years old. He was born February 18, 2008, in Huntington, W.Va., and was an 8th grade student at Wayne Middle School. Marvin was well-known for both picking his guitar and his likeable personality. He enjoyed playing cards and video games, but above all, loved hanging out with his dad. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Helen Walters Collins; and maternal grandmother Rita Carter.

Marvin is survived by his father, Marvin "Joe" (Linda) Collins of Lavalette, W.Va.; his mother Kimberly Carter of Wayne, W.Va.; brother Joseph (Emily) Collins; nephews Lucas Collins and Joseph Collins Jr., all of Crum, W.Va.; half-sister Tiffanie Boyes of Ohio; stepbrother Chase Adkins; stepsister Audrey Adkins, both of Lavalette; maternal grandfather Jake Messer of Wayne; as well as a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.

