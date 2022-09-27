MARY ALICE LEWIS HECK, widow of Frank Leslie Heck Jr., passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Ona, W.Va.
She was born on December 30, 1924, in Mason County, W.Va., the third child of Cecil and Dollie Walden Lewis; granddaughter of Charles and Mary Villars Lewis and Thomas and Sarah Meadows Walden.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion, with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating. Burial will follow.
She attended Hannan High School in Mason County, W.Va. She married Frank L Heck Jr. on June 14, 1947; he died on December 30, 1997. She worked at Polans, Inc. during WWII and retired from Huntington Industries (Dress Factory). She belonged to Highlawn Baptist Church from 1953 to 1975 then joined Fellowship Baptist Church. She not only helped raise her siblings but also of each of her grandchildren.
She had three sons: Dennie Heck (Mardy) of Ona, David Heck (Joetta) of Hurricane, and Dwayne Heck (Diane) of Barboursville; grandchildren: Lisa Heck Legg (Marvin) of Flatrock, Carissa Heck Mays of Dacula, Ga., Matthew Heck (Robin) of Hurricane, Joseph Heck (Katrina) of Barboursville, Jeremy Heck (SueAnn) of Lesage; step-grandchildren: Kelli Lanham (Charlie), and Alana Cadle (Allen) both of Hurricane; great-grandchildren Tiffani Webb, Catelyn and Lauren Mays, Chloe Heck, and Louella Heck; step- great-grandchildren: Abigail, Madelin, and Holden Lanham, Harper and Henry Cadle, Axel Decroix, and Kantley and Kolten McKown.
She is also survived by one brother, Darrell Lewis; five sisters, Doris Jean Powers, Phyllis Sadler, Nadine Gibson, and Connie Bartholomew. She was preceded in death by seven brothers, Junior, Tenny, Edison, Sherwin, Dalton, Parren, and Roger Lewis; five sisters: Alene Chapman, Laura Belle Barnett, Mildred Powers, Janice Powers, and Neva Dee Goolsby.
Friends may call from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
