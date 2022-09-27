MARY ALICE LEWIS HECK, widow of Frank Leslie Heck Jr., passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Ona, W.Va.

She was born on December 30, 1924, in Mason County, W.Va., the third child of Cecil and Dollie Walden Lewis; granddaughter of Charles and Mary Villars Lewis and Thomas and Sarah Meadows Walden.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you