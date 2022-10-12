MARY ELIZABETH BOWEN BLEVINS, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Her husband, WILLIS ALFRED BLEVINS SR., beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Mary was born January 30, 1942, in Huntington a daughter of the late Clayton Bernard and Dorothy Louise Spence Bowen. She was also preceded in death by a brother Clayton Bernard Bowen II.
Willis was born March 17, 1940, in Huntington a son of the late William S. and Alma Critzer Blevins. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Drucilla Lucas and Sharon Woodrick; and four brothers, Charles Blevins, Oscar Blevins, Raymond Lee Blevins, and James Jackson Blevins. He was a plumber and pipefitter with Local Union 521.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Willis Alfred Blevins Jr. (Sue) of Matewan, W.Va., and Raymond Lee "Tommy" (Helen) Blevins of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Jesse Lee Blevins, Sarah Rae Blevins, Joseph Lee (Sarah) Blevins, Raymond Michael Blevins, Christopher Kirtley, Sable Blevins, and Andrea Blevins; one great-grandchild, Aydon Blevins.
Mary's surviving sisters are Donna Lou Bowen Tabor of Ohio, and Nancy Kathlene Bowen Lovejoy of Huntington; Mary's brothers Clinton Ray (Hazel) Bowen of Huntington, Donald Lee Bowen of Huntington, Charley William (Janet) Bowen of Ona, W.Va., and Robert Michael (Diane) Bowen of Huntington; and Mary's lifetime friend Bonnie Childers;
Willis' surviving sisters are Lillie Fyffe of South Point, Ohio, Mary (Sammie) Marcum of Kenova, W.Va., and Opal (Shirley) Adkins of Ohio; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Brenda Stepp for all she has done.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jason C. Black officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
