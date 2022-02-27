MARY ANN CRUM, 92, of Dunlow, W.Va., went home to the Lord on Friday, February 25, 2022. She was born February 23, 1930, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late William and Katie Queen. Her husband of nearly 73 years, Hobert Crum, also preceded her in death, along with one daughter, Barbara Sutherland; son-in-law, Thomas Beckett; great-granddaughter, Anastasia Perry; and three brothers, Ersel Queen, Thomas Queen and Delbert Queen. Mary Ann attended Fairmont United Baptist Church at Dunlow, was a past Worthy Matron of the Wayne Order of Eastern Star No. 156, as well as past Worthy High Priestess of Order of White Shrine of Jerusalem in Kenova. She loved gardening, canning and making breakfast for everyone, but her glory was in making sure her first grandson, Keven, had breakfast before work. She was a wonderful mother to five generations including daughter, Patricia A. Beckett; son-in-law, Lowell Sutherland; and six grandchildren, Keven (Kelly) Beckett, Kraig (Christy) Beckett, Kris Beckett, Lesa Marcum, Hobert Lee (Tina) Sutherland and Lowell (Angie) Sutherland II; 15 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie (Hailey) Beckett, Kennedy (Mikey) Ferguson, Taylor Perry (Ryan), Stratton Perry, Lyndsay Conn (Joel), Lexy (Josh) Followay, Shantil, Mariah and Marlee Marcum, Brandon Sutherland, Brittany (Dominik) Stepp, and Russell, Kelly Courtland and Catie Sutherland; and eight great-great-grandchildren, Callie Crum, Bryson Beckett, Weston Conn, Kasen Giles, Millie Sutherland, and Big Guy, Alisa and MaKayla Followay. Also surviving are two sisters, Leva Adkins of Trenton, Mich., and Pearl (Harold) Dye of Fort Mill, S.C.; and numerous special and very close nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Manuel Ferguson and Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Mary Ann will then rest with her husband at the Hobert Crum Cemetery in Cabwaylingo State Park, overlooking their farm. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall University files lawsuit against Conference USA
- Ex-funeral director accused of placing camera in funeral home restroom
- Marshall professor features Huntington homes on social media
- Marshall granted restraining order against Conference USA
- Design plans, details on Chesapeake Bypass project shared with community
- Versatile Schmidt signs with Marshall football
- Pitt's Spears named as new Marshall athletic director
- Mountain Mama’s Kitchen offers a taste of something different
- Dismemberment trial reset for final time
- MICHAEL J. PORTER
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: WSAZ Home and Garden Show
- Photos: Christian Spears introduced as new Marshall Athletic Director
- Photos: "Mardi Gras, Masks, Murder!" dinner party
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State dedicates two homes
- Photos: "Twosday" celebration at Southside Elementary
- Photos: Wayne vs. Lincoln County, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir