MARY ANN GRANT DAWSON, 86, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mary Ann was born April 10, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Sherman and Virginia McNemor Grant. Mary Ann was retired from The Pumpkin Patch. She was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church for 60 years and attended the Loyal Bible Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Golden Chords Choir, where she dearly loved to sing. Mary Ann was a member of the Busy Fingers Quilting Group with the ladies of her church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert Edward “Bob” Dawson; two brothers, William Todd (Dorothy Jean) Grant and James R. (Louann) Grant; one sister, Roberta (Edwin) Marple. Mary Ann is survived by her loving children: two sons and daughters-in-law, Mike (Karin) Dawson of Ceredo, W.Va., and Scott (Rhonda) Dawson of Vero Beach, Fla.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa (Gig) Smith of Huntington, W.Va., and Elizabeth (Pete) Walsh of Vero Beach, Fla. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Dawson, Tyler (Jessica) Dawson, Kirk Smith, Jessica (Leron) Brown, Luke (Hannah) Smith, Drew (Gamze) Smith, Chrissy (Chad) Walters, Antonio (Jennifer) Ballester, Edward Dawson, Cameron Dawson, Ryan Walsh and Brendan Walsh; 11 great-grandchildren, Caelan, Luke, Clara, Mac, Marshall, Olivia, Ayana, Garett, Liam, Maddie and Cayden; a special caregiver, Debra Davis; and her special friends, Ronnie and Fanny Keyser. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care, compassion and love of Mary Ann. Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, at Maple Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jim Richards officiating. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to KUMC Music Ministry, 503 15th St., Kenova, WV 25530. Rollins Funeral Home is honored to be serving Mary Ann’s family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- REVA CHARLENE MORRIS BAILEY
- Former Marshall lineman Blake Brooks dies
- More guidelines coming for coronavirus ‘hot spots’ like Cabell, Wayne
- More $1,200 stimulus checks are on the way. Here are key dates for the next set of payments.
- Rescue crews recover car, body from Twelvepole Creek
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- Editor’s retirement sparks changes at HD Media
- AMY REBECCA DEMOSS
- Local businesses, restaurants adjust to new guidelines amid reopening
- WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER WASHBURN
Images
Collections
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Servpro of Huntington First Responder Friday
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Hurricane High drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade
- Photos: Fire on 4th Street
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Memorial held for Cottage Street house fire victims