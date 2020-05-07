MARY ANN GRANT DAWSON, 86, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mary Ann was born April 10, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Sherman and Virginia McNemor Grant. Mary Ann was retired from The Pumpkin Patch. She was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church for 60 years and attended the Loyal Bible Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Golden Chords Choir, where she dearly loved to sing. Mary Ann was a member of the Busy Fingers Quilting Group with the ladies of her church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert Edward “Bob” Dawson; two brothers, William Todd (Dorothy Jean) Grant and James R. (Louann) Grant; one sister, Roberta (Edwin) Marple. Mary Ann is survived by her loving children: two sons and daughters-in-law, Mike (Karin) Dawson of Ceredo, W.Va., and Scott (Rhonda) Dawson of Vero Beach, Fla.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa (Gig) Smith of Huntington, W.Va., and Elizabeth (Pete) Walsh of Vero Beach, Fla. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Dawson, Tyler (Jessica) Dawson, Kirk Smith, Jessica (Leron) Brown, Luke (Hannah) Smith, Drew (Gamze) Smith, Chrissy (Chad) Walters, Antonio (Jennifer) Ballester, Edward Dawson, Cameron Dawson, Ryan Walsh and Brendan Walsh; 11 great-grandchildren, Caelan, Luke, Clara, Mac, Marshall, Olivia, Ayana, Garett, Liam, Maddie and Cayden; a special caregiver, Debra Davis; and her special friends, Ronnie and Fanny Keyser. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care, compassion and love of Mary Ann. Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, at Maple Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jim Richards officiating. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to KUMC Music Ministry, 503 15th St., Kenova, WV 25530. Rollins Funeral Home is honored to be serving Mary Ann’s family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

