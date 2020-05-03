MARY ANN GRANT DAWSON, 86, of Kenova, widow of Robert E. Dawson, died April 30. She had worked as a sales clerk for the Pumpkin Patch. Due to the current public health restrictions, there will be private family services only. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date at Kenova United Methodist Church. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.

