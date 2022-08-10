In loving memory of MARY ANN HENSON LOWE, 81, of Huntington, who died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her daughter's residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Jason Black officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born December 23, 1940, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Fred Clayton and Adrian Rayburn Henson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of three months short of 60 years, John Earl Lowe Sr.; and three brothers and spouses, James Bromley Adkins (Clairice), Fred Clayton Henson Jr. (Dorothy), and Paul Edward Henson (Geraldine). She worked formerly at Owens-Illinois, and for A1 Security at Marshall University as a security guard in the dorms. Mary was a member of Fifth Avenue Free Will Baptist Church and was a Sunday school teacher. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Catherine Ann Lowe Hammonds Krantz and Kenny Krantz of Huntington; a son, John Earl Lowe Jr. of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Edmond Dewey Henson and Barbara Henson; eight grandchildren, Erica Lowe Robbins (Richard), Melinda Hammonds Meade (James David), Andrew Hammonds (Amy), Matthew Hammonds, Cristal Crutcher, Ronnie Hammonds, Nicole Meade Hammonds, and Brian McComas; 20 great-grandchildren, Gage Robbins, Victoria Adkins, Kiersten Hammonds, Tyler Ramey, Matthew Meade, Andrew Hammonds II, Waylon Hammonds, Brayden Hammonds, Kennalee Hammonds, Taevon Hodge, Amaya Branham, Jailey Ann Hammonds Krantz, Ailey Hammonds Krantz, Bailey Hammonds Krantz, Megan Meade, Devon Meade, Ethan Meade, Lisa Fields, Christina Robbins, and Melinda Robbins; three great- great-grandchildren, Abigail Storms, Amora Pacheco, and Addison Hill; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. The funeral service will be livestreamed for those who can't attend at www.facebook.comchapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you