Mary Ann Hoskinson Wilkinson
SYSTEM

MARY ANN HOSKINSON WILKINSON, formerly from West Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Mary Ann passed peacefully at her home in Barboursville, W.Va., with her family by her side. She attended Guyan Valley High School, and later completed her training as an LPN. She was born August 6, 1944, in Logan, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Emerson "Doby" Wilkinson; her father, Evermont Hoskinson; her mother, Chloetta Napier Hoskinson; and her sister, Carolynn Hoskinson Handy. She is survived by her four children, Robin (Paul) Gatens, Bobby (Renae) Wilkinson, Brad (Shea) Wilkinson, and Leilana (Artie) Adkins as well as her nine grandchildren, Justin (Stormy) Gatens, Kelsey (Jonathan) Martin, Jacob (Lara) Wilkinson, Joshua Wilkinson, Matthew (Amber) Wilkinson, Jared Wilkinson, Chloe Adkins, Ethan Wilkinson, and Jordan Wilkinson. She is also survived by one great-grandson, Augustus Gatens. Also surviving are her niece and nephews Samantha (Mark) Pullens, Jerry Lee (Yolanda) Handy, and Michael (Joyce) Handy, and her great-niece Bailey Pullen. Mary Ann also leaves behind her faithful German Shepherd, Nana. Surviving family also includes several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her children would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the family and special friends who helped with Mary Ann's care over the last few months. They would also like to thank Dr. Patty Marcum for her loving attention to their mother and to the doctors and nurses from Hospice of Huntington for their care during the end of her life.

