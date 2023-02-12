Mary Ann Raines

MARY ANN RAINES, 80, of Barboursville, passed away February 9, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church by Father Tijo George. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. She was born November 2, 1942, in Elbert, W.Va., daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Stefanski Nogosky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Raines, and brother, Bill Nogosky. She is survived by one daughter, Amy Bradley (Michael); two sons, Mark Raines of Culloden and Jeff Raines (Joey and family) of Texas; two sisters, Polly Widener of Barboursville and Frances McCray of High Point, N.C.; one grandchild, Alex Bradley (fiancée Rachel Rone) of St. Louis, Mo.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you