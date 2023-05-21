MARY ANN SCANLON SCHAEFER, 84 of Barboursville went home to her savior and Lord Jesus Christ on May 19, 2023. She was born November 11, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Mary Ann was the loving and devoted wife of William "Bill" Schaefer for 63 years, who survives her. She is also survived by brother Norman Scanlon and her six children, Mark Schaefer (Rebecca), Susan Malaby (John), Stephen Schaefer (Lee), Linda Shambaugh (Keith), Michelle Turner (Ton), and Eric Schaefer (Kathy). Mary Ann has 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mary Ann was employed for many years by Scott Orthopedic Clinic. She was an active member of Saint Stephen's Catholic Church, the Red Hat Society, and the Huntington Musical Arts Guild. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). Funeral service will be conducted at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. There will be a public visitation from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday May 24, followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Entombment will be private to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
