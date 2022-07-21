MARY B. JAMES of Ona, W.Va., was born Mary B. Tabor on December 7, 1924, in Maybeury, W.Va., to Chester and Anne Tabor. She was preceded in death in 2015 by husband William A. James III and in 1967 by husband Mario Marcuzzi. She was also preceded in death by her parents, all six siblings, and one grandchild. She is survived by her four children: Cecelia Riggs, Lenora Sue Fuller, Marc Marcuzzi, all of Ona, W.Va., and Dr. Mary Marcuzzi (Jonathan Brown) of Huntington, W.Va. She is also survived by her three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She grew up in the West Virginia coalfields. She lived most of her adult life in the Beckley, W.Va., area and the past 15 years in Ona, W.Va. She graduated from Concord College in 1973, the first in her family to attain a college degree. She taught elementary school in the Beckley area more than 20 years. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Beckley, W.Va., and St. Timothy's-In-The-Valley Episcopal Church in Hurricane, W.Va. An avid reader, she also enjoyed sewing, quilting, refinishing furniture, cooking, gardening, and music. Her ashes will be placed in the Columbarium at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Beckley, W.Va. Arrangements are being handled by Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- CNN series to air ‘Black Appalachia’ episode Sunday night
- Nuclear power developer sees potential in Ohio Valley
- Board approves principals for Central City, Cox Landing elementary schools
- DirecTV workers in Huntington plan to picket company
- Austin Peay transfer Damion Barber reunites with Huff in Huntington
- Conference realignment alters non-conference scheduling approach
- Spring Valley sophomore Daniels drawing college attention
- Wary, storm-weary Huntington residents avoid flooding despite heavy rainfall
- Pair of Herd prospects awaiting MLB Draft
- Calamity J pays homage to original restaurant
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Beauty Pageant
- Photos: Welcome home celebration for baby Steele Merritt
- Photos: Huntington Little League
- Photos: Abortion and reproductive rights rally at Ritter Park
- Photos: Critical Mass Huntington Bike Ride
- Photos: Fair-Field Day
- Photos: The Wild Ramp celebrates 10 years in business
- Photos: Marshall conducts summer basketball practice
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Alcon present job fair