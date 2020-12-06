MARY B. VAN CLEVE passed away peacefully in her home on November 20, 2020, in Louisville, Ky., at age 65 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was born May 13, 1955 in Rockford, Illinois, to John Joseph Borkowski and the (late) Jean Green Borkowski. The family finally settled in Huntington, W.Va. Mary graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor's of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor's of Arts in Spanish. While her entire career was in the accounting field, Mary continued to use her Spanish skills in translating documents and supporting English as a Second Language. Mary's last role was in the tax department with the Southern Graphics Systems in Louisville, Ky. Mary loved her family; she met her husband John Van Cleve playing bridge in the student center at Marshall University. Duplicate bridge played an important part of their lives for all 41-plus years of marriage. Additionally, surviving Mary are two sons: J. Luke Van Cleve of San Francisco, Calif., and Jason A. Van Cleve and his wife Danielle and daughter Jean Van Cleve of Kansas City, Mo. Her love of family was not limited to her husband, children and granddaughter. Mary loved and is cherished by her father John J. Borkowski of Fayetteville, N.C.; her sister Donna and brother in-law Harry Skinner of San Diego, Calif.; sister Carol Borkowski and family of Fayetteville, N.C.; and brother Leo and wife Yong Mi Yim Borkowski and family of Augusta, Ga. In addition, Mary will be remembered by her loving in-laws Russell and Kathy Van Cleve and family of Newport Coast, Calif.; Barbara and John Astrino and family of Tallmage, Ohio; Margaret Finney (deceased) and family of Charleston, W.Va. Mary has 11 nieces and nephews and 14 grand-nieces and nephews that love her very much. We cannot forget all the first, second and third cousins on both sides of the family that all loved Mary. Finally, throughout Mary's journey she made friends with everyone and cherished every moment she spent with them. She always had a smile on her face and embraced life to the fullest. Because of COVID-19 no memorial service is planned. Private services will be held for the family in the future to remember this beautiful woman, wife, mother, sister and warrior against cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Louisville Bridge Association, your local Hospice provider or the American Cancer Society. If you wish to contact the family privately, you may contact John Van Cleve at his email address ( javancleve@gmail.com ).
