MARY CHIERICOZZI SETZER, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on September 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James Howard Setzer Jr.; one son, James Howard Setzer III; and brother Stephen Setzer.
Mary is survived by sons Michael (Nary) Setzer of Bradenton, Fla., John Patrick (Ruth) Setzer of Louisville, Ky., and Brent (Debra) Clay of North Ridgeville, Ohio; sister Rosalie Hurt of Huntington, W.Va.; brothers Pete Ross (Barbara) Chiericozzi of Tega Cay, S.C., and Samuel Joseph Chiericozzi of Barboursville, W.Va.; grandchildren Meghan Kate (Brett) Elliott, Michael D Setzer, Alexia Setzer, SimMy Setzer, James Howard (Sky) Setzer IV, Brooke Wright, Josh Clay, Justin Clay, and Jason Clay; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Victoria Elliott, Dakota Elliott, and Sophia Elliott; along with many adored nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.
Mary was born on May 21, 1932, in Maitland, W.Va., the oldest child of Savino "Sam" Chiericozzi and Victoria Girardi Chiericozzi. She was a long-time resident of Williamson and Huntington, W.Va.
Mary served as a lector and minister of the Eucharist at Our Lady of Fatima and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Mary's, and worked in almost all aspects of nursing. She greatly enjoyed giving to others, which was vastly evident through her success in the nursing field, as well as the many lasting friendships she had formed throughout her life. Mary's smile, compassion, positive influence, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Visitation services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, West Virginia, on Monday, September 26th, from 4 to 8 p.m., as well as a Rosary from 7 to 7:30 p.m. A funeral will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington, W.Va., on Tuesday, September 27th at 11 a.m. with Rev. Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ava Maria University, Ava Maria, Fla., or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff at Hosparus Health of Louisville, Ky., as well as Hospice of Central Ohio in Columbus, Ohio, for their care and dedication.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
PEGGY ANN MAYS, 85, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Funeral ser…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.