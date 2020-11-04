Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARY DAY CLARK DOWNEY, 88, was born March 29, 1932, in Gilbert, W.Va., and passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She grew up and lived in Huntington, W.Va., until her marriage in 1975. She graduated from Marshall University and has remained a loyal supporter of Marshall University all her life. Mary spent 10 years teaching at the Marshall Laboratory School. She remained a teacher in elementary education for 33 years until her retirement from Kanawha County Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon J. Downey; her parents, George Dennis Clark and Evelyn White Clark; sisters, Evelyn Clark Day and Sarah Clark Goodwin; and her nephew, Henry Fenton Day III. She is survived by several beloved nieces and nephews and many friends who will miss her dearly, including Sassy, her beloved poodle. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Cherrie Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, W.Va. The family will receive family and friends 30 minutes before the service at the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elk Hills Presbyterian Church or to the Kanawha County Humane Association. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

