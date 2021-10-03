MARY ELIZABETH "BETTY" MACEL of Ross Township passed away peacefully at her home on September 26, 2021, at the age of 99 years old. Betty was predeceased by her husband, John, after 50 years of marriage; and her parents, Margaret Mohan and Earl H. Forney; her sister, Dorothy Jane Miller; her brother, John T. Forney; and her grandson, Brian Fiore. She is survived by her six children, Jane (Daniel) Fiore of Montclair, N.J., Joan (Michael) Paliotta of San Jose, Calif., John (Patty) Macel of Tierra Verde, Fla., Joyce (Roger) Diederich of McDonald, Pa., Jeanne (Michael) Mueller of Naples, Fla., and Jill Grimes of Columbus, Ohio. Betty was a blessed with eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She had a strong faith and was a perpetual shining light and an inspiration to all. Betty’s passing leaves an enormous void that is only comforted by knowing she now rests in God’s loving arms. Family and friends will be received at Devlin Funeral Home, 806 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1000 Avila Ct, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Donations can be made to St. Jude or St. Teresa of Avila Church.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two additions coming to Huntington Mall this fall
- Kentucky wants its money back from investment in proposed aluminum mill
- Police roundup: Three jailed, heroin seized in Huntington raid Thursday
- Herd coaches fly to locals schools to recruit
- Finalists for Marshall president announced
- Cabell man, 36, among 10 new COVID-19 deaths
- HMDA awards contract for ACF demolition
- Cabell EMS worker dies of COVID-19
- Union workers strike at Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville, Special Metals in Huntington
- Police roundup: One dead Friday in WV 2 crash
Collections
- Photos: High school football, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, football
- Photos: Kids receive food boxes at Huntington YMCA
- Photos: Solar Holler and Coalfield Development flip the switch on solar panel installation
- Photos: Race for Rembert rubber duck race
- Photos: Pumpkin decorating at The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub
- Photos: Flashlight Reading Night at Cox Landing Elementary
- Photos: Midway on Midvale Halloween display
- Photos: Funktafest 5
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. UK Wildcats