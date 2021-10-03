MARY ELIZABETH "BETTY" MACEL of Ross Township passed away peacefully at her home on September 26, 2021, at the age of 99 years old. Betty was predeceased by her husband, John, after 50 years of marriage; and her parents, Margaret Mohan and Earl H. Forney; her sister, Dorothy Jane Miller; her brother, John T. Forney; and her grandson, Brian Fiore. She is survived by her six children, Jane (Daniel) Fiore of Montclair, N.J., Joan (Michael) Paliotta of San Jose, Calif., John (Patty) Macel of Tierra Verde, Fla., Joyce (Roger) Diederich of McDonald, Pa., Jeanne (Michael) Mueller of Naples, Fla., and Jill Grimes of Columbus, Ohio. Betty was a blessed with eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She had a strong faith and was a perpetual shining light and an inspiration to all.  Betty’s passing leaves an enormous void that is only comforted by knowing she now rests in God’s loving arms. Family and friends will be received at Devlin Funeral Home, 806 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.  A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1000 Avila Ct, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Donations can be made to St. Jude or St. Teresa of Avila Church. 

