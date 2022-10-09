MARY ELIZABETH BOWEN BLEVINS, 80, of Huntington, wife of Willis Blevins, died Oct. 7 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
