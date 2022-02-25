MARY ELIZABETH HUDSON FLETCHER, 73, of Wayne, formerly of Whitesville, W.Va., entered the pearly gates of Heaven and gained her long-awaited and well-deserved wings on February 20, 2022, after a short illness. She was a true dedicated Christian that loved the Lord with all her heart. She witnessed to every single person that she ever met. That was something that she truly loved to do. She was definitely ready to go home. She was a 1967 graduate of Sherman High School and was one of the previous owners of Aversons Service Station in Whitesville back in the ’80s. She was born on January 31, 1949, to the late Dewey and Bessie Hudson of Seng Creek. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious son, Gregory Allen Averson, a brother, Sherman Hudson, three sisters, Elouise Bennett, Erma Lou Protan and Helen Hudson. She leaves behind her husband, Ray Fletcher of Wayne; her daughter, Denese Averson Richmond (Brian) of Racine, W.Va.; a grandson that was also her favorite football-watching buddy, Drake Allen Vanoy (Cora) of Ashford, W.Va.; two other grandsons, Jordan Richmond of Charleston, W.Va., and Dyllan Richmond of Bloomingrose, W.Va.; five granddaughters, Briana of Racine, W.Va., MaKynsie and Emma of Pleasant View, W.Va., and their mother, Sarah, Anndee of Sycamore, W.Va., Haylee Exline (Calvin) of Elizabeth, W.Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Shae, Jace, Kane, Makenzie, Melanie, Melanee, Jaxsen and Leora; a sister, Jeri Hudson Howell (Jimmy) of Whitesville; five nieces, two nephews, and many great-nieces, great-nephews and her very special fur baby that was her best friend, Penelope; along with many friends. Services will be officiated by Jerry Hensley at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Church of God in Sylvester, W.Va. Burial following in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, W.Va. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Friends and family may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
