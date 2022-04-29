MARY ELIZABETH LAMB, 89, of Huntington, widow of William W. Conley and Richard Lamb, died April 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was retired from the advertising department at The Herald-Dispatch. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. May 2 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday. Those who want may make memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund. www.beardmortuary.com.

