MARY ELIZABETH POLING, 88, of 110 Hillbrook Drive, Spartanburg, SC, and formerly of Valley View, Logan, W.Va., peacefully passed away Friday morning, December 11, 2020, at White Oak Estates in Spartanburg, SC. She was the daughter of the late Aldine and Elizabeth Shoumaker Poling of Philippi, West Virginia. Mary had made her home for over 50 years with her late sister, Patricia Ann Poling Justice, and brother-in-law, Robert. E. Justice. She was the last survivor of her family. She was predeceased by four sisters and five brothers. Mary was born on February 9, 1932, in Philippi, West Virginia. Burial and a Celebration of Life for Mary will be conducted by Robert E. Justice at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in the Chapel at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, West Virginia. Masks and social distancing will be required. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.

