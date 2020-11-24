MARY ELIZABETH THOMAS BLEDSOE, 97, of Huntington, widow of James Edward Bledsoe, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, in Paramount Cabell Midland Assisted Living Center. There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time at her request. Mary was born June 21, 1923, in Jasper, Ala., the daughter of the late John Lector and Lena Mae Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Lynn Bledsoe, and brother, John Lector Thomas Jr. Mary retired from Ted’s Imperial Lanes and was an avid bowler. Mary is survived by sons, John Steven (Rebecca) Bledsoe of Huntington, Timothy Allen (Dorothy) Bledsoe of Proctorville, Ohio, and David Brian (Joy) Bledsoe of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandsons, Benjamin Bledsoe of Huntington, Joshua Bledsoe of Proctorville, Ohio, James Bledsoe and John Bledsoe, both of Kernersville, N.C.; great-grandson, Sebastian Bledsoe of Huntington; and very special lifelong friend, June Jordan. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.   

