MARY ELLA BALL, 95, of Kenova, widow of Carlos Melvin Ball, Sr., passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 25, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Frank Weekley and Mary Elizabeth Kahlil Cook. Mary Ella was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jean Ball in 1967. She was a member of the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where her funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2022, with Dr. David B. Lemming and Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will be in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Joyce Ann and Carroll Adkins of Kenova; son and daughter-in-law, Carlos Melvin Ball Jr., and Debbie Ball of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandsons and spouses, Timothy and Amy Adkins of Salvisa, Ky., Anthony and Jennifer Adkins of Huntington, Randall Adkins of Kenova, Kelly and Vanessa Ball of Bradenton, Fla., and Chad Michael and Jennifer Ball of Crown City, Ohio; eleven great-grandchildren; and her cousin, Judy Shirley of Ona, W.Va. The family would like to say a special thanks to the Hospice Care Home Team, the nurses and staff at the Hospice House, and her special caregiver, Judy Christian for their loving care. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
