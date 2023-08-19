The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mary Ellen Adkins
MARY ELLEN ADKINS, 74 of Huntington, W.Va., died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Larry Carico and Pastor Bill Blankenship. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born January 26, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Roy D. Booten and Opal Hunter Booten. Mary was a self-employed CPA and served many years on the Board of Dixon Electric. She was a member of the Crockett-Booton United Methodist Church where she played piano and taught Sunday School for over 60 years. Her brother, Roy Joseph Booten also preceded her in death. Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Dean Adkins; her son, Timothy Aaron Adkins and wife Kristi of Huntington, W.Va.; special nieces and nephews, Eddie Booten and wife Leaha, Sherri Mears and husband Jim, Kirby Booten, Victoria Egnor, Sara Tapia; two special cousins, Mike and Barb Hunter; and a host of additional nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

