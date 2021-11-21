MARY ELLEN CHATTERTON, 92, of Florida, formerly of Huntington, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was born on June 28, 1929, in Colerain, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Almeda Davis Hancock. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Chatterton, and son, Larry Chatterton. Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Sean and Angie Chatterton and Bruce Chatterton; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Darrell King; and daughter-in-law, Pam Chatterton; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Friends may call from noon until service time on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you