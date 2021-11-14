MARY ELLENE DIAL, 88, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on November 12, 2021 at Madison Park Manor after stubbornly battling dementia. She was born January 28, 1933, the daughter of William E. and Viola Taggart, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her youngest son, Wayne Dial. Mary was a faithful member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church and served the Lord for over 40 years as a member of the Sanctuary and Bell choirs. Mary retired from the Admissions office at Marshall University and was an avid Thundering Herd fan, attending home football games with her son, Neil. Mary was famous for her hugs and her warm embrace was filled with love for all to cherish. She had a big heart and was “Mom” to many of her children’s friends, especially Nancie Perry and Andy Earles. Mary is survived by her sons, Neil (Barbara) of Huntington and Dennis (Tammy) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and her daughter, Terrie (Donald) Weekly of Huntington. Also left to mourn her passing are her grandchildren: Wes White, Jessica Dial, Adam (Erica) Brooks, Emerson Dial and Debbie Jarrell; and great grandchildren: Jacob Jarrell, Conner Jarrell, Liam Brooks and Evelyn Ramsey. She will be missed by her church family and friends including: Jackie Dial, Nancy Thompson and Becky Wright Warren. The family would like to thank the staff of Madison Park for their kindness, care and compassion while caring for Mary. Funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Teresa Deane at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the Church from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
