MARY FAY HARVEY, Huntington (Guyandotte), W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. She was 101-years-old. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Pastor Jim Plyburn. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born September 4, 1920, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alie and Hattie Adkins Pratt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard "Bill" Harvey; one daughter, Gwendene Stapleton; three brothers, Maxwell Pratt, Rupert Pratt and Ausley Pratt; two sisters, Olga Keesee and Emogene Porter; and one grandson, Willard Shawn Stapleton. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Janet Harvey, Townsend, Tenn.; two sisters, Elizabeth Cremeans of Huntington, W.Va., and Lavona Frye of Ona, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Rhonda Bond and Douglas Stapleton (Sara); four great-grandchildren, Jerid Dick (Trina), Tommy Bond, Elizabeth "Ellie" Hammond (Brad), and Samantha "Sammi" Wallace (Troy); and five great- great-grandchildren. Pallbearers: Brad Hammond, Troy Wallace, Jerid Dick, Tommy Bond, and Jaxon Dick. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
