MARY FRANCES DARBY, 85, of Huntington, widow of Clyde Darby, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born July 8, 1934, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ernest Davis and Rosie Crum Bloss. She was a selector with Owens-Illinois Glass. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Charles Davis and Jimmy Dale Davis, and two sisters, Ernestine Thacker and Juanita Davis, and a very special niece whom she loved like a daughter, Rose Ann Whisman. Survivors include two sisters, Emma Jean Johnson and Delphia Wells, and lots of nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, by Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

