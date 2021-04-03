MARY FRANCES SMALLRIDGE DILLON, 73, of Huntington, died March 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. April 5 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 11:30 a.m. Contributions are suggested to United Way of the River Cities, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital or charity of one’s choice. www.beardmortuary.com.

