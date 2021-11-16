MARY FRANCES TABOR, 79 of Wayne, mother of David Lynn Tabor and Duane Edward Tabor, both of Wayne, died Nov. 12 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a retired custodian with the Wayne County Board of Education. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

