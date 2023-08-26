MARY FRANCES TAYLOR, age 86, of Clemson, S.C., passed away to her Lord Jesus at Cottingham Hospice House Seneca, S.C. Mary was born in Milton, W.Va., and was the daughter of Carl Arthur Seager and Helen Marie Seager of Milton W.Va. Mary graduated with honors from Milton High School in 1955 and was married George A. Taylor in 1956 and were married for 67 years until her passing. Those left surviving her beloved memory, are her husband, George A. Taylor of Clemson, South Carolina; brother Carl (Butch) Seager, Milton, West Virginia; son Rodney Taylor, Buena Vista, Virginia; son John Taylor Covington, Virginia; and four grandchildren as well as six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned at 11:45 a.m. September 13. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road Seneca S.C 29672.
