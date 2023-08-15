MARY "GINGER" GIBSON, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Ginger was born in Kings Lynn, England, on October 9, 1969, and adopted approximately one week later by Jarrell and Marcella "Jackie" Sargent while Jarrell was serving in USAF. Ginger became a United States citizen at a ceremony that she shared with her 6th grade class in Charleston, W.Va. She is preceded in death by her father Jarrell Sargent and her brother Bobby Joe Sargent and a special sister-in-law Dottie Workman. She leaves behind her special family she loved deeply, Breanna Gibson, Cheyenne Wintz, her companion of 26 years, Donnie Wintz as well as her mother Jackie Sargent and brother Arden Sargent. In addition, her special extended family, Crystal Gibson, Jenny Lemaster, Linda Justice and Betty Sargent. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Herrenkohl Cemetery, Lesage, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
