MARY H. HODGES, 90, of Huntington, widow of J. Churchill Hodges, died April 6 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired as Director of Travel for AAA in Huntington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 12 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington. Entombment follows in Woodmere Abbey of remembrance. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Marshall University Foundation, YMCA, Trinity Episcopal Church or the organization of your choice. www.klingelcarpenter.com

