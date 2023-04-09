MARY H. HODGES, 90, of Huntington, died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born August 26, 1932 in Huntington, a daughter of the late Thomas Johnson and Mary Surbaugh Henderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. Churchill Hodges, and a sister, Linda Fox Cram. Mary is survived by her brother, Thomas Johnson Henderson Jr. of Macedon, N.Y.; four nieces, three nephews and many loving friends. Mary attended Marshall University and retired after 25 years as Director of Travel for AAA in Huntington. In her honor, The Mary H. Hodges Joint Replacement Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital was named for Mary. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Colonial Dames, DAR, Woman's Club of Huntington, Huntington Museum of Art and Friends of Hospice of Huntington. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Episcopal Church by The Rev. James H. Morgan and The Rev. David Johnston. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Marshall University Foundation, YMCA, Trinity Episcopal Church or the organization of Ones' choice. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
