MARY HARLESS SPURLOCK, age 94, of Villages, Florida died there Thursday, May 12, 2022. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia and came to Lady Lake in 1990 from West Virginia. Mrs. Spurlock was retired as a contract specialist with the U.S. Corps of Engineers after 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles L. Spurlock (2012), son John Riley Spurlock (1978); daughter Sue Ellen Witten (1998); and grandson Rusty Witten (1997), and by her parents Howard and Harriet Harless of Huntington, W.Va. Surviving are her daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Spurlock, Pasadena, Calif.; son David C. Spurlock, North Ft. Myers, Fla.; and four grandsons Matthew Witten and great-granddaughter Katherine; John Spurlock-Brown; Luke Spurlock-Brown; and Mark Spurlock-Brown. At her request, Mrs. Spurlock will be cremated and buried at a later date in Woodmere Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. A private service will be held at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Villages Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL. 32162. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory in Lady Lake, Florida.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you