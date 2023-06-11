MARY HELEN CLAGG JOHNSON, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away suddenly at home on June 7, 2023. She was born January 18, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Fred Clagg and Grace Haynie Clagg. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin "Buddy" Johnson. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear aunt and friend to many. She was a graduate of Vinson High School and lived her life in Huntington, W.Va., caring for her husband and family. She was not only known as Mamaw but Aunt Mary to so many. She loved her church and was a faithful member of Westmoreland Baptist Church.
She is survived by two brothers, Fred Clagg of California and Lawrence Clagg of Huntington, W.Va.; her three children, Sue Adkins of Ashland, Ky., Donna Pearson of Charleston, W.Va., and Roger Johnson (Jane) of North Carolina; five grandchildren Michael Fortner (Krissy) of Huntington, W.Va., Millie Diamond (Tim) of Ashland, Ky., Curtis Smith (Terra) of North Carolina, Christopher Smith of Huntington, W.Va., and Sarah Johnson of North Carolina; five great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly, but she shared a special closeness to Mickhala Fortner, Alexis Fortner, and Skyler "Gabby" Poling, all of Huntington, W.Va. She is also survived by three great- great-grandchildren and another due in August as well as a host of extended family and friends.
