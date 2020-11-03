MARY JANE CHAPMAN of Kenova, West Virginia, passed away October 26, 2020, at Hospice of Huntington. Jane was born in Huntington, WV, on August 11, 1936, to Ernest Kizzee and Verna Dillow Kizzee. Jane lived her entire life in the area. After graduation, she hired with the local phone company and retired from Bell Atlantic with 37 years of service. Jane was very active in the Telephone Pioneers organization and derived much joy working with handicapped youth. She was especially fond of The Telephone Pioneers International Sports Jamboree held annually at North Bend State Park in Cairo, West Virginia. Jane often recruited family members to help with this project and tirelessly baked dozens and dozens of cookies days in advance. Jane was widely known for her incredible scrapbooks that frequently took the blue ribbon prize at organizational events. Jane was a respected businesswoman as owner of First Street Exxon in Huntington for over 25 years and developed many lasting friendships. In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband, George Van Chapman. She was also predeceased by brothers, Clifford, Glen, Patrick and Robert Kizzee; and sisters, Eva Kelley, Ann Hodges and Betty Macri. Jane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Denise) of Fort Myers, FL, Ron (Sara) and Tim of Huntington, WV. Jane adored her grandchildren. They are Jeffrey (Cally), Katherine Chapman Sims (Austin), Jordan and Tamela, and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Carley Jane. She leaves several nieces and nephews. Jane became a Christian early in her adult life. She was a member and belonged to Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God for decades. Jane’s funeral service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Roger Mooney officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WV Telephone Chapter #42 for the International Sports Jamboree (find online or Facebook) or Jane’s church. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
